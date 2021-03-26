Yakuza nabbed over alleged sale of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs, reports TV Asahi (March 25).

In February, Yuji Nakajima, a 46-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly sold 10 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to a man in his 60s living in Hokkaido Prefecture.

Upon his arrest, Nakajima denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect told police.

Nakajima is the head of a trafficking. Police have also arrested four other male and female members of the ring, who distributed the contraband via a courier service.

The other four suspects also deny the allegations, police said.

Over the past two years, the ring has collected 20.4 million yen in sales to 16 customers, police said.