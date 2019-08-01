Yakuza nabbed for confining, robbing elderly man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged confinement and robbery of an elderly man in Shingawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 1).

At around 10:00 a.m. on June 7, Hideyuki Yarita, a 47-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and Takaaki Kimura, 36, of no known occupation, alleged intruded into the residence of the man, 85, and tied his arms and legs with tape.

The pair then fled the scene after taking a mobile telephone. The man suffered a sprained neck that required 10 days to heal.

Both suspects deny the allegations, telling police they “do not know” anything about the matter, police said.

The suspects emerged as persons of interest after security camera footage showed a white vehicle in the area of the residence both before and after the incident.

The victim told police that after he answered the door one of the suspects punched him in the stomach. “They lifted my legs and tied me up,” he said. “I could not sleep for three or four days after [the incident].”