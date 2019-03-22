Yakuza fatally stabbed at ramen shop

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a member of a criminal syndicate was fatally stabbed at a ramen shop in Yokohama on Wednesday, reports NHK (Mar. 20).

At around 1:00 p.m., a staff member at the ramen shop, located in the Higashigatacho area of Tsuzuki Ward, tipped off police about “an argument among customers.”

About 30 minutes later, several persons brought Naofumi Obama, a 36-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, into the Yokohama Rosai Hospital in Kohoku Ward. He had suffered several stab wounds to abdomen.

Obama subsequently underwent a surgical procedure. However, he was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later.

The ramen shop is located about 2 kilometers from the hospital. Police suspect that Obama was among the customers at the ramen shop during the argument.

During an inspection of the shop, police learned that a knife was taken from the galley of the ramen shop and bloodstains have been found inside.

Police are planning to treat the case as murder.