Yakuza, ex-girlfriend suspected of extorting ‘snack’ hostess club for 14 years

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate and his former girlfriend for allegedly extorting two businesses in Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network

In October of last year, Hiroshi Negishi, a 52-year-old upper-level member of the Kogomutsumi-kai, and Maki Kawasaki, 41, allegedly received 40,000 yen in payments known as mikajimeryo — or “protection money.”

Negishi admits to the allegations. However, Kawasaki denies the charges, police said.

The establishments, a “snack” hostess club and a fuzoku (commercial sex) parlor, are located in the Hyakunincho area of the ward.

According to police, the snack club is believed to have started paying the protection money 14 years ago. The suspects likely received around 5 million yen in total from both businesses.

Police have also sent the managers of both businesses to prosecutors for paying the protection money.

The Kogomutsumi-kai is an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, which is Japan’s second-largest gang.