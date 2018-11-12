Yakuza boss wanted for drug trafficking held by police in Hong Kong

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources in Japan have revealed that police in Hong Kong have apprehended an organized crime member wanted in connection with the smuggling of more than 470 kilograms of stimulant drugs in Ibaraki Prefecture last year, reports NHK (Nov. 8).

Police had placed Hiroshi Ebisawa, the 58-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, on a wanted list with Interpol over 474 kilograms of kakuseizai — or stimulant drugs — with a street value of more than 3 billion yen seized in Hitachinaka City in August.

Police in Japan are planning to dispatch officers to Hong Kong. The intention is for Ebisawa to be extradited to Japan to face smuggling charges.

According to a previous report, it is believed that an international trafficking group was behind the smuggling. Police suspect the contraband was landed at Hitachinaka via boats operating off the coast. Thus far, police have arrested at least 14 persons, including several gang members.