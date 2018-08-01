Yakuza boss nabbed over ‘bodyguard’ payments from sex parlor

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested over the alleged extortion of a sex business in Nagoya earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (July 28).

On around January 18 and February 15, Masaki Shinoda, the 45-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Kodo-kai, a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, conspired with others in the alleged collection of 2 million yen in fees called yojimbo-dai — or “bodyguard expenses” — from the manager of the fuzoku (commercial sex) business, located in Naka Ward.

According to police, the business is located in a designated special area that restricts such a racket under an organized crime exclusion ordinance.

Shinoda denies the allegations, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, about 50 officers entered the office of Kodo-kai, located in Nakamura Ward, in search of evidence in the case.

Another gang member, 34, has also been arrested in the case. Police believe a total of 40 million yen was collected by the suspects from the business over an extended period. An investigation is now underway to determine if the money was used to fund the gang.