Yakuza boss flashes tattoos in threatening student

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 26, 2018

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested the 49-year-old boss of a criminal syndicate for using his tattoos to threaten a male university student, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 24).

On the night of September 23, the boss of a gang affiliated the Yamaguchi-gumi revealed his irezumi tattoos covering his back and chest to the student at a convenience store parking lot in Mizuho City.

“You are a joke. I am a yakuza,” the boss reportedly said in threatening the youth, according to the Kitagata Police Station.

“I don’t know anything about it,” the gang member was quoted by police in denying the allegations upon his arrest the following day.

Members of Japan's organized crime syndicates are known for the their colorful irezumi tattoos
Prior to the incident, the suspect and the youth got into a dispute about a parking space, police said.

