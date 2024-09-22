Yakuza boss accused of attacking other gangster with sword in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the 55-year-old head of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sword attack of another gangster in Shinjuku Ward last month.

At around 3:00 a.m. on August 30, Toshiyuki Ichinomiya, a gang boss within the Kanto Sekine-gumi, allegedly slashed the head and other parts of body of another yakuza boss within the same syndicate with a sword on a street in the Arakicho area.

The victim, 50, suffered serious injuries, including cuts to the head and stomach and a fractured skull. However, his condition was not life-threatening, reports TV Aashi (Sep. 22).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on September 20, Ichinomiya remained silent, the Ushigome Police Station said.

Ichinomiya drove to the scene of the crime. His involvement in the crime emerged after an examination of security camera footage. Tokyo police arrested him on September 20.

Police are now seeking a motive for the attack, believing that the suspect had harbored a personal grudge against the victim.