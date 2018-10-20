 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza among 7 nabbed for cultivation of more than 200 marijuana plants

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 20, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested 7 persons, including an organized crime member, over the alleged cultivation of more than 200 marijuana plants at residences in Yokohama, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 19).

On Wednesday, police seized 144 plants and 2.4 kilograms of dried marijuana from three locations, including a residence in Naka Ward. The contraband has street value of 33 million yen, police said.

The following day, police seized more than 100 plants from two other residences.

Police seized more than 200 marijuana plants in raids of residences in Yokohama (Twitter)

The suspects include Atsushi Yokoyama, a 45-year-old member of the Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and six other persons, police said.

Police are investigating whether revenue from the operation was funneled to the gang.

