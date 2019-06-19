Yakuza allegedly extorted bar manager through boar ornament

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67 member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly extorting a female bar manager through the purchase of an ornament at the end of last year, reports Fuji News Network (June 18).

According to police, Hideaki Ishiyama, an executive in the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly threatened the woman such that she would pay 10,000 yen for an ornament featuring a wild boar, which is this year’s animal under the Chinese zodiac.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police said that the intention of the suspect was the collection of mikajimeryo, or protection money.