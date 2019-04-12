 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of using takkyubin for sale of stimulant drugs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 12, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged sale of stimulant drugs via a takkyubin delivery service two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 12).

On September 14, 2017, Tatsuya Sato, a 50-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, and Tsutomu Uema, 48, of no known occupation allegedly used the service to send 49 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from a convenience store in Nakano Ward to a man in his 50s living in Aichi Prefecture.

The man paid a total of 630,000 yen for the stimulant drugs, according to police.

Tsutomu Uema and Tatsuya Sato
Tsutomu Uema (left) and Tatsuya Sato (Twitter)

Both suspects deny the allegations, police said.

Sato is believed to solicited similar orders on the internet between December, 2015 and this past January. Over that period, the suspects brokered sales totaling around 12 million yen to more than 70 persons, police said.

The transactions were processed with Sato telephoning Uema with instructions for where to send packages containing the contraband.

