Yakuza accused of possessing gun, marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of a gun and marijuana, reports TBS News (Aug. 28).

In June of last year, Yasuyuki Ohara, a 52-year-old executive member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, was found to be the alleged owner of the gun, at a residence in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture.

He also allegedly possessed 4 grams of marijuana at a residence in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, the Tama-Chuo Police Station said.

Ohara, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and the Cannabis Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [either matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, both the gun and marijuana were concealed. The gun was wrapped in a towel placed in a white paper bag. Meanwhile, the marijuana was inside plastic bags placed in a pouch.