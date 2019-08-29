 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of possessing gun, marijuana

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2019
Tokyo police arrested a yakuza for possessing a gun and marijuana at residences in Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged possession of a gun and marijuana, reports TBS News (Aug. 28).

In June of last year, Yasuyuki Ohara, a 52-year-old executive member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, was found to be the alleged owner of the gun, at a residence in Iruma City, Saitama Prefecture.

He also allegedly possessed 4 grams of marijuana at a residence in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, the Tama-Chuo Police Station said.

Yasuyuki Ohara of the Sumiyoshi-kai (Twitter)

Ohara, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law and the Cannabis Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [either matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, both the gun and marijuana were concealed. The gun was wrapped in a towel placed in a white paper bag. Meanwhile, the marijuana was inside plastic bags placed in a pouch.

