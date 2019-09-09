Yakuza accused of stealing cash from man in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged theft of 6,000 yen from an acquaintance in Taito Ward last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 8).

On the night of August 13, Hiroshi Takase, a 38-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly shoved the victim, 50, to the ground at Ueno Park. The suspect then stole the 6,000 yen in cash and a bank card.

“I was at the location, but I did not steal anything,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Takase was drinking with an acquaintance. When the victim passed through on his way home, the suspect called out to him. Police believe the assault took place after the victim refused to do a job for the suspect.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the acquaintance.