Yakuza accused of injecting girlfriend with stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly injecting his girlfriend with stimulant drugs, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 2).

On March 10, Tomohiro Domae, a 38-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly injected his girlfriend, aged in her 20s, with kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at the residence they share in Sumida Ward.

“You had better not take too many sleeping pills,” he reportedly said before injecting her with a syringe.

Upon his arrest for violating the Stimulants Control Law, Domae denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The matter emerged following the arrest of another woman over the alleged use of cocaine in January.