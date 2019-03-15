Yakuza accused of illegal lending

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old organized crime member over an illegal loan extended to a taxi driver, reports TBS News (Mar. 15).

In January of last year, Keiichi Ono, an upper-level member of the Yaneya-ikka, an affiliate gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly loaned the driver 50,000 yen at an interest rate that was more than two times that allowed by law.

According to police, Ono collected 25,000 yen in interest. “Since it was a long time ago, I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The transaction took place inside the driver’s cab while it was parked in Taito Ward. To ensure that the transaction was not recorded by the dashboard camera, the engine was turned off, police said.

Since police are aware that Ono’s contact information had been distributed widely to attract customers, police are investigating him for other crimes.