 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of dealing 1 kg of marijuana

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 11, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sale of 1 kilogram of marijuana last month, reports (June 3).

On May 31, Masaya Takahashi, a 46-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly mailed the marijuana from a residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture to a bar in Kariya City, Aichi.

The recipient of the contraband — packed in two plastic bags and valued at around 6 million yen — was Akihito Fujishima, 32, who was also arrested in the case.

Aichi police arrested a yakuza over the alleged sale of marijuana (Twitter)

Police later announced the arrest of Keisuke Hayakawa, 48, who occupies the residence where the marijuana was sent from.

Police did not reveal whether Takahashi or Fujishima admit to the allegations.

One kilogram is the largest amount of marijuana seized by Aichi police so far this year.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yakuza

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »