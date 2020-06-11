Yakuza accused of dealing 1 kg of marijuana

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged sale of 1 kilogram of marijuana last month, reports (June 3).

On May 31, Masaya Takahashi, a 46-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly mailed the marijuana from a residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture to a bar in Kariya City, Aichi.

The recipient of the contraband — packed in two plastic bags and valued at around 6 million yen — was Akihito Fujishima, 32, who was also arrested in the case.

Police later announced the arrest of Keisuke Hayakawa, 48, who occupies the residence where the marijuana was sent from.

Police did not reveal whether Takahashi or Fujishima admit to the allegations.

One kilogram is the largest amount of marijuana seized by Aichi police so far this year.