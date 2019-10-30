Yakuza accused of attempting to extort bar in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate over the alleged attempted extortion of a bar in Shinjuku Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 30).

At just past midnight on Tuesday, Hiroshi Negishi, a 51-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, is alleged to have attempted to demand payment of mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from a street tout for the bar.

“This is my territory,” Negishi reportedly told the employee. “For starters, you are going to have to pay up.”

After the employee alerted police, officers arriving at the scene arrested Negishi. “I didn’t say anything that could be construed as a threat,” Negishi was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in denying the allegations.

An ordinance that went into effect on October 1 makes bars, restaurants and other shops in the capital liable for penalties over payment of protection money to members of criminal syndicates.