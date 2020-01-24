 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yakuza accused of assaulting ex-maid cafe manager who resigned to date employee

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 24, 2020

Hisataka Shiraishi (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested six persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, for allegedly confining and beating the former manager of a maid cafe last year, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 24).

Last August, the six suspects, including gang member Hisataka Shiraishi, 32, allegedly worked together to confine and beat the former manager, 28, inside a vehicle and residence.

The victim suffered at least one broken rib in the assault, police said.

“We didn’t force him into the car,” Shiraishi commented to police.

Six persons allegedly assaulted the ex-manager of a maid cafe located near JR Nishi-Nippori Station last year (Twitter)

According to police, Shiraishi is involved in operating the cafe, located near JR Nishi-Nippori Station in Arakawa Ward.

In carrying out the beating, the suspects used a hammer. Afterward, they took the victim to the hospital on two occasions.

The incident took place after the victim quit his position as manager after he began dating one of the female employees at the cafe.

