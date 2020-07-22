Would-be purchaser of pair of Porsches taken for ride

TOKYO (TR) – Would you buy a used car from this man?

In one recent case, the would-be buyer of a pair Porsche sports cars answered in the affirmative — and he wound up getting taken for a ride, reports TV Asahi (July 22).

In April of last year, the supposed buyer paid 1.5 million yen to Katsuki Nihei in preparation for the purchase of two Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 models.

The funds were for necessary repair work, Nihei told the buyer, who is an acquaintance. However, there was just one problem: He did not own either vehicle.

“I did it to cover horse racing wagers,” the suspect told the Denenchofu Police Station upon his arrest.

At the time of the agreement, Nihei told the victim that only around a dozen of the RS 2.7 were imported to Japan upon the release of the model in 1973.

Nihei is also believed to have defrauded nearly 70 million yen from the victim over the purchase of the two vehicles.