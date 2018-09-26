Woman suspected of killing her 3 children before hanging herself

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after a woman and her three children died after being found unconscious at their residence in Bunkyo Ward early Wednesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 27).

At just past 6:00 a.m., the husband of the woman tipped off police after returning home from work to find his three children not breathing.

Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Hongo area, found the three children — a girl (10), a boy (5) and a second girl (months) — collapsed atop futons in a state of cardiac arrest. His wife, 36, was found hanged by her neck in a closet.

All persons were later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.

Police believe the woman used an unspecified means to kill her children before taking her own life.