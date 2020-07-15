Woman suspected of intentionally starting fire that killed mother

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman for allegedly starting a fire in Numazu City that killed her mother, reports Shizuoka Asahi Television (July 14).

At around 5:00 a.m. on July 7, Hiroko Watanabe allegedly started the blaze at her residence, located in the Minamihongocho area.

After extinguishing the fire, a fire crew found a corpse in the charred remains of the structure.

Though an autopsy was conducted, the identity of the body and cause of death are not known.

However, the body is believed to be that of the Watanabe’s mother, aged in her 80s. She also lives in the residence and her whereabouts are not known.

The suspect received burns in the incident and is undergoing medical

treatment. Police did not reveal whether she admits to the allegations.