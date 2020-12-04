Woman suspected of harassing Roppongi Hills law firm, threatened ‘suicide at entrance’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly harassing a law firm in Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 1).

In February, Akiko Ujie allegedly threatened a male lawyer working for the firm, whose office is located inside the Roppongi Hills complex.

”You won unfairly and put me at a disadvantage,” she wrote in an email. “I will commit suicide at the entrance of your office.”

Upon her arrest on suspicion of disruption of business, Ujie admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Ujiie was engaged in a dispute with a temporary staffing agency that employed her.

The lawyer represented the temporary staffing agency. Between January 2018 and last month, Ujiie repeatedly sent similar emails to the lawyer and others at the firm.