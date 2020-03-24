Woman suspected of fatally stabbing infant before attempting suicide

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police plan to question a 37-year-old woman who is suspected of fatally stabbing her infant daughter at their residence in Chiba City before attempting suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 23).

On Sunday, the woman is suspected of using a knife to stab Yua Kamada, 1, in the chest and abdomen inside the residence, located in the Naganumaharacho area of Inage Ward.

The child was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

The child’s great-grandmother and grandmother also live in the residence. At around 5:40 p.m., the grandmother alerted emergency services. “My daughter is holding a knife and talking about suicide,” she reportedly said.

Officers rushing to the scene found the woman holding Yua, who was covered in blood, and crying before she collapsed to the floor.

The woman had also suffered apparently self-inflicted wounds to the chest and other areas of the body. She is currently at a hospital where her condition is listed as serious, police said.

Police plan to question the woman about the incident after she recovers from her injuries.