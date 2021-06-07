Woman suspected of fatally stabbing boyfriend ‘did not intend to kill’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Taito Ward early Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 6).

“I was dating my former colleague,” said Yoko Mizutani, of no known occupation. “I stabbed him but I did not intend to kill.”

At around 3:00 a.m., Yuki Aizawa, 37, alerted emergency services. “I’ve been stabbed,” he reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found bleeding from the chest atop a bed in Mizutani’s residence in the Kitaueno area. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Shitaya Police Station said.

Aizawa lives in Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture. Prior to the incident, he got into a dispute with Mizutani.

Upon the arrival of police, Mizutani was found near the doorway with a gash on her chin.

“Since I wanted to die, I stabbed myself in the chin,” she said.

A knife found in the kitchen is believed to have been the weapon used in the crime, police said.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.