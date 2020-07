Woman mugged in Ikebukuro parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who mugged a woman in the Nishi Ikebukuro area of Taito Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 27).

On Sunday night, the man thrust a knife before the woman, aged in her 50s, inside a parking lot for an apartment building.

After taking her purse containing about 50,000 yen in cash, the perpetrator used cable ties to bind the women’s limbs. He then fled the scene.

The man is believed to be in his 30s, police said.