Woman kicks man in groin in fending off sexual assault on Yokohama street

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged sexual assault of a woman who fended off the attack by kicking the suspect, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 30).

Last December, Shota Mizuno, a company employee, came up from behind the woman, 26, on a road in Yokohama’s Naka Ward and covered her mouth. He then allegedly shoved her to the ground for the purpose of sexual assault.

After the victim kicked the suspect in the groin, he fled the scene. The woman suffered light injuries in the incident, according to the Yamate Police Station.

Mizuno, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I had been drinking, so I do not remember clearly, but there is no mistaking that I did it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating the suspect over potential participation in other crimes.