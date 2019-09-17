Woman dies after found floating off Kamakura

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman who was found floating off the coast of Kamakura City on Monday later died, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Sept. 16).

At around 6:15 a.m., a male surfer tipped off police, saying “the body a woman is floating” about 100 meters from the beach at Inamuragasaki Park.

Emergency personal arriving at the scene found the woman, clothed only in underwear, to be in a state of cardiac arrest. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Believed to be in her 20s or 30s, the woman stood about 155 centimeters tall. No personal items were found in her possession.

Police are now seeking to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play, an accident or suicide.