Woman burned by liquid from tossed can at Shinjuku Station

TOKYO (TR) – A woman was slightly injured at JR Shinjuku Station early Sunday by a liquid discharged from a can likely thrown on a platform, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 26).

At around 5:40 a.m., police were tipped off about an unspecified liquid dispersed from the half-liter aluminum can on the platform shared by the Sobu and Yamanote lines.

The woman, 20, was transported to a hospital with light burns to her left leg, according to the Shinjuku Police Station.

After the incident, white powder was found on the platform along with the can, whose label was missing and lid off, police said.

With there being no sign that the had can exploded, police suspect that someone threw it on the platform, causing the liquid to disperse. The investigation in ongoing on suspicion of inflicting injury.