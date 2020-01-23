 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, boyfriend arrested over alleged murder of newborn born in toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 23, 2020

HYOGO (TR) – Last summer, a 22-year-old woman gave birth to a boy inside the toilet of her residence in Amagasaki City.

The child later died. On Wednesday, Hyogo Prefectural Police accused Misuzu Hanaya, a part-time employee, and her boyfriend, 32, of murder, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 22).

At 10:00 p.m. on September 6, Hanaya alerted emergency services after giving birth. “I miscarried,” she reportedly said.

According to police, Hanaya and her boyfriend, Yoshio Fujita, of no known occupation, suffocated the child outside of the toilet between 7:00 p.m. and the time she made the call.

A woman and her boyfriend allegedly murdered their newborn in Amagasaki City last year (Twitter)

The cause of death was later determined to have been suffocation due to the child’s inability to breathe with the amniotic membrane over his face.

Fujita was the father of the infant. Both suspects deny the murder allegations, telling that they “did not kill.”

