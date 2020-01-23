Woman, boyfriend arrested over alleged murder of newborn born in toilet

HYOGO (TR) – Last summer, a 22-year-old woman gave birth to a boy inside the toilet of her residence in Amagasaki City.

The child later died. On Wednesday, Hyogo Prefectural Police accused Misuzu Hanaya, a part-time employee, and her boyfriend, 32, of murder, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 22).

At 10:00 p.m. on September 6, Hanaya alerted emergency services after giving birth. “I miscarried,” she reportedly said.

According to police, Hanaya and her boyfriend, Yoshio Fujita, of no known occupation, suffocated the child outside of the toilet between 7:00 p.m. and the time she made the call.

The cause of death was later determined to have been suffocation due to the child’s inability to breathe with the amniotic membrane over his face.

Fujita was the father of the infant. Both suspects deny the murder allegations, telling that they “did not kill.”