Woman accused of leaving daughter, 3, to die arrested again over previous incident

TOKYO (TR) – A 24-year-old woman in custody after she allegedly caused the death of her 3-year-old daughter by leaving her alone at their residence for more than one week in June has been also accused in a previous case, police said, reports TBS News (July 22).

In the latest accusation, Saki Kakehashi, a 24-year-old bar employee, allegedly left her daughter Noa alone at the residence in Ota Ward over a four-day period in May.

Kakehashi, a single mother, spent that time in Kagoshima Prefecture with her boyfriend. When she was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandonment by a guardian on July 22, she declined to comment on the allegations.

Noa survived being left alone by Kakehashi in May. However, that wasn’t the case when she left her alone again for eight days in June.

When Kakehashi returned from that trip, on June 13, she telephoned emergency services to report that Noa was not breathing. Personnel arriving at the residence transported the girl to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Attempted suicide

Police previously said that the results of an autopsy revealed that Noa died due to dehydration and hunger.

Upon her first arrest on suspicion of negligence as a guardian resulting in death on July 7, Kakehashi, a single mother, admitted to the allegations. “I didn’t think [she would] die. I thought [she would be] fine,” the suspect was quoted.

Based on security camera footage, the last time Noa left the residence was in early May, police also said previously.

After the suspect made the call to emergency services on June 13, she apparently used unspecified means to try to take her life. She was then hospitalized. Police arrested her for the first time upon her release.