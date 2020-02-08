Woman, 77, posed as lawyer in ‘divorce arbitration’ scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 77-year-old woman over the alleged attempted swindle of an elderly man in Machida City, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 7).

On February 5, Etsuko Hatakeyama claimed to be a lawyer in attempting to collect 8 million yen in cash from the victim, a 76-year-old resident of Machida City.

“I was told, ‘Please bring the documents,'” Hakateyama was quoted in denying the allegations.

At some point before, an accomplice of the suspect posing as the son of the victim told him over the telephone that “10 million yen is necessary to settle a divorce arbitration involving a friend.”

On February 4, the victim passed Hatakeyama 3 million yen as a part of the same ruse. Sensing something was wrong, he telephoned his bank, which then alerted police.

The following day, police apprehended Hakateyama when she went to meet the victim to collect the 8 million yen.