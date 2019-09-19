 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, 77, found dead, husband injured in Akiruno residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 19, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly woman was found dead and her husband seriously injured at their residence in Akiruno City on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (Sept. 17).

At just before 10:00 a.m., a bento delivery employee tipped off police about “a man injured after a marital spat.”

Officers arriving at the scene found Yoshiko Yamada, 77, collapsed face-up atop a bed. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Yoshiko Yamada was found dead in her residence in Akiruno City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Meanwhile, her husband, aged in his 70s, was found with a serious wound to the abdomen. “I, too, wanted to die,” the man was quoted by emergency personnel upon being transported to a hospital.

Police plan to question the man about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.

