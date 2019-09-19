Woman, 77, found dead, husband injured in Akiruno residence

TOKYO (TR) – An elderly woman was found dead and her husband seriously injured at their residence in Akiruno City on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (Sept. 17).

At just before 10:00 a.m., a bento delivery employee tipped off police about “a man injured after a marital spat.”

Officers arriving at the scene found Yoshiko Yamada, 77, collapsed face-up atop a bed. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, her husband, aged in his 70s, was found with a serious wound to the abdomen. “I, too, wanted to die,” the man was quoted by emergency personnel upon being transported to a hospital.

Police plan to question the man about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.