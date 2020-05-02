 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, 68, accused of killing mother in Sendai

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 2, 2020

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her mother at their residence in Sendai City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Apr. 30).

At around 3:00 p.m., Suzuko Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly used a zabuton pillow to smother her mother, 94-year-old Honomi Taki, at their residence, located in Izumi Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence later that night confirmed Taki dead at the scene.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Takahashi admitted to the allegations, police said.

Suzuko Takahashi allegedly killed her mother with a pillow in Sendai City on Tuesday (Twitter)

According to police, the suspect’s son also lives at the residence. After he became aware of the incident, he telephoned his father, who lives in the Kanto area.

Upon his arrival at the residence, the father found that Taki’s body had gone cold. He then telephoned emergency services.

A neighbor told the network that Takahashi had been serving as a nurse for her mother since she developed problem with one of her feet.

