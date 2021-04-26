 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, 61, walks into Fukushima post office: ‘This is a robbery’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 26, 2021

FUKUSHIMKA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 61-year-old woman over the alleged attempted robbery of a post office in the town of Minamiaizu, reports Fuji News Network (April 21).

At around 1:40 p.m. on April 23, Teruko Yamanaka, of no known occupation, entered the Tajima Nishimachi Post Office.

She then handed a clerk a slip of paper with a message. “This is a robbery. Please prepare 1 million yen in cash,” the message read.

A woman attempted to rob a post office in the town of Minamiaizu on Friday (Twitter)

After other customers entered the post office, Yamanaka fled the scene empty-handed.

The next morning, she surrendered at the Minamiaizu Police Station. “It was me who robbed the post office,” she said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

