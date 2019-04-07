Woman, 56, suspected in dozen pickpocketing incidents

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old woman over the alleged theft of cash from a female commuter on a train in Saitama City, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 7).

On the night of March 5, Mariko Nakagami, of no known occupation, allegedly stole a 10,000-yen note from the bag of the commuter, 29, as she slept inside a carriage of the Keihin Tohoku Line at JR Omiya Station.

“I don’t know anything [about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

An officer on patrol was a platform at Omiya Station during the alleged theft. After seeing the alleged theft take place through the glass of the carriage, the officer apprehended Nakagami.

Police are now investigating whether Nakagame was behind 13 similar incidents that have taken place on the same line this year.