Woman, 55, and boy suspected of depriving roommate of food during fatal assaults

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman and a boy over the alleged fatal assault of their male roommate in the town of Aisho last year.

Between the end of May and October 25 last year, Kumiko Kobayashi, of no known occupation, and the boy, 19, are alleged to have repeatedly beaten 25-year-old Tatsuya Okada with a metal baton and their bare hands.

The suspects also deprived Okada of food. Upon his death on October 26, 2019, he stood about 174 centimeters tall but weighed only 30 kilograms.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations, according to the Kyoto Shimbun (Nov. 25).

Shock caused by peritonitis

Okada moved into Kobayashi’s residence around October of 2018. Up to nine persons have lived in the residence at one time, including Kobayashi’s children.

The assaults began after Okada failed to pay living expenses to Kobayashi. On the night of October 25, she called emergency services. “[Okada] is not breathing,” she reportedly said.

Okada died the following day due to shock caused by peritonitis. An examination of his frail frame revealed a broken arm and extensive bruising, police said.



Broken nose

The arrests are the second for both suspects in the case. On October 14, police accused them of attempting to blackmail the brother ofOkada for 1.5 million yen over the telephone between August and October of last year. The money was to cover Okada’s living expenses, police said.

In a separate case, police earlier this month also accused Kobayashi of inflicting injury. In 2011, she allegedly assaulted three other roommates. One 23-year-old man suffered a broken nose.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn whether they are other victims.