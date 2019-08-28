Woman, 53, not prosecuted for living with corpse of husband

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 53-year-old woman for allegedly leaving the body of her husband inside their apartment in Edogawa Ward after he died earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 27).

Between sometime at the end of February and June 7, Yasuko Naito lived in the residence, located in the Funabori area, with the body of her husband, 72-year-old Tadayoshi, lying face-up atop a futon.

“I didn’t know whom to contact,” Naito was quoted by the Kasai Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Naito. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The matter emerged after another woman living in a different apartment lodged a complaint with the building’s management about a foul smell emanating from the unit of the suspect.