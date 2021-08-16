Woman, 50, arrested after mummified remains of father found in residence

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman after the corpse of her father was found in their residence in Otsu City, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 12).

On August 11, a staff member from the city office contacted the Otsu Police Station after being unable to confirm the safety of 83-year-old Torao Teraoka.

Later that day, officers arriving at the residence found the mummified remains on the second floor.

Teraoka shared the residence with her daughter, Kazumi Teraoka, of no known occupation. Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, she denied the allegations.

She is alleged to have left his body inside the residence after his death on around June 8.

Police are now seeking the cause of death.