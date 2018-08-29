Woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of common-law husband

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing of her common-law husband at the residence they share in Chofu City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).

At around 9:30 p.m., Etsuko Arai, of no known occupation, used a knife to stab the left chest of 54-year-old Shintaro Furutachi in the living room of the residence, located in the Irimacho area.

Arai then alerted emergency services. Furutachi was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later, according to police.

Police later accused Arai of inflicting injury. “We got into a dispute over the buying and selling of land,” the suspect was quoted by the Chofu Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The land in question is owned by Arai, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.