Woman, 49, accused of living with corpse of mother in Akashi

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of her mother in their residence in Akashi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 16).

According to the Akashi Police Station, Masayo Kitasaka, of no known occupation, left the body of her mother, 77-year-old Mieko, inside their residence after she died earlier this month.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Sunday, Kitasaka denied the allegations, police said.

The day before her arrest, Kitasaka alerted emergency services. “My mother is not moving,” she said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Mieko lying face-up inside. There were no signs of external wounds on her body.