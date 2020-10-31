Woman, 29, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Kawasaki City, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 31).

Sometime on Wednesday or Thursday, Mai Takahashi, of no known occupation, entered the residence of Ryo Shirai, a 35-year-old tax accountant, in Takatsu Ward. She then allegedly used a knife to stab him in the abdomen.

Police working off a tip arrived at the residence on Thursday morning and found Shirai collapsed and bleeding.

He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Takatsu Police Station said previously.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of trespassing and murder on Friday, Takahashi, a resident of Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture, denied the allegations, police said.

Takahashi was also found inside with gashes to her arms. Her condition was not considered life-threatening.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Takahashi’s mother alerted police about “trouble” at the residence.

A bloodstained knife that is believed to have been used in the incident was found inside the residence, police said previously.