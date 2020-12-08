Woman, 26, accused of leaving corpse of newborn in Shinagawa apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly leaving the corpse of her newborn in an apartment in Shinagawa Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 8).

On Sunday, Akane Aramaki, of no known occupation, allegedly left the body of the newborn girl inside a black bag in the bathroom of her boyfriend’s apartment.

“I was in some trouble at the time of the birth, so I decided to leave [the body] in the bag for the time being,” Aramaki was quoted by the Oi Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Aramaki was in her sixth or seventh month of pregnancy, with the child believed to have been a stillbirth.

More than 10 hours later, she notified a hospital by email. “I just had a stillbirth and I don’t know what to do,” she wrote.

The suspect was not aware she was pregnant and hadn’t visited a hospital beforehand, police said.