Woman, 25, used Twitter to defraud buyers of concert tickets

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who admits to using Twitter to defraud buyers of tickets for concerts, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 1).

“I have tickets for Sexy Zone,” Misaki Iwato falsely wrote on Twitter in April, referring to the popular idol group managed by Johnny & Associates. She then collected 40,000 yen from two women without providing any tickets.

Iwato partially denies the allegations. “I collected the money, but I later planned to send the tickets,” the suspect was quoted by the Ogawa Police Station.

Ogawa also told police that she had pulled the same ruse on “more than 500 occasions” via Twitter. “I collected the money,” she said.

Police are now seeking to locate past victims of the suspect.