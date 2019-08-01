Woman, 21, posed as son of elderly woman in ¥10 million swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female member of a fraud ring who allegedly posed as the son of an elderly woman in defrauding her out of 10 million yen, reports TBS News (July 31).

On July 19, Yuka Sekiya, 21, of no known occupation, arrived at the residence of the woman in Fuchu City and collected 10 million yen while posing as her son.

“With credit card debt, I was having trouble making payments,” Sekiya was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I did this other times.”

Prior to the collection, the woman, aged in her 70s, was told over the telephone by another person posing as her son that he had “lost a bag containing a work-related contract.” The caller then said that he needed money.

Sekiya became acquainted with the fraud ring via Twitter, police said.