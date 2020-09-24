Woman, 21, carried out fraud due to ‘host club debt’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman who says she began carrying out fraud to pay off debt, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 23).

On September 2, Ayari Negishi worked with an accomplice to defraud a woman in her 70s out of four bank cards.

According to police, the cards were used to withdraw 1.5 million yen from the victim’s account.

“I have debt accumulated at a host club,” Negishi told police in admitting to the allegations. “I did this several times.”

Prior to the incident, the accomplice of Negishi telephoned the victim and falsely told her that her bank cards “may have been damaged and likely need to be disposed of.”

Negishi later arrived at the victim’s residence while dressed as a police officer to collect the cards.