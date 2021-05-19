Without uttering a word: Saitama man stole underwear worn by woman

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old man over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Iruma City last year.

According to the Sayama Police Station, the unnamed suspect did not say a thing to the victim during the attack, reports the Saitama Shimbun (May 18).

At around 9:55 p.m. on October 21, the man, a company employee, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home.

After fondling her body, he then forcibly removed the underwear she was wearing. When the woman fended off the attack, he fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I did it out of sexual desire,” he said.

The suspect lives in Iruma. As he carried out the attack of the woman, with whom he was not acquainted with, he did not say anything.

In April, police arrested him over a separate incident. Using security camera footage, police linked him to the case in October.

Police are investigating whether the suspect was behind several other known incidents in the same area.