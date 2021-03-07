Waseda student accused of pimping teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male student at Waseda University over the alleged pimping of a high school girl last year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 7).

On August 30, Shuho Inoue, a fourth-year student, introduced the girl, then 16, to his acquaintance, who is graduate student at Hokkaido University, while knowing she was a minor.

The graduate student later paid 30,000 yen to the girl to engage in sex at a hotel in Toshima Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-prostitution law on March 4, Inoue, 22, admitted to the allegations. “He begged me to do it,” the suspect told the Mejiro Police Station.

In July, Inoue met the girl through Twitter after he wrote, “I teach English. So if you have an interest, get in touch.”

Police arrested the graduate student in February. However, he was later released.