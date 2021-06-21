Wakayama man, ex-girlfriend found dead in his residence

WAKAYAMA (TR) – A 49-year-old man and his former girlfriend were found dead inside his residence in the prefecture last week, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 18).

At around 6:20 p.m. on June 16, police working off a tip entered the residence and found the body of woman, 27, face-down on the floor of the living room with marks from something like a rope on her neck.

Meanwhile, the man was found hanged by his neck from the living room ceiling with a rope.

The results of an autopsy conducted the following day revealed that the woman died due to strangulation.

The woman lives in Nara Prefecture. Earlier on June 16, her mother contacted Nara Prefectural Police. “I received word from my daughter’s office that she did not arrive for work,” the mother said. “I heard she was having trouble with her former boyfriend.”

Wakayama Prefectural Police then arrived at the residence and made the discoveries.

The man lived alone. There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play, an accident or forced double suicide.