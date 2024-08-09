Voyeurism case leads to second arrest of Chiba cop for underwear theft

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a fellow member of the force over the alleged theft of a woman’s underwear earlier this year, a crime that surfaced during a separate investigation.

At around 11:40 p.m. on February 19, Kodai Ishikawa, 23, allegedly stole the underpants of a teenage girl hanging out to dry on her apartment balcony, reports Chiba Nippo (Aug. 8).

The suspect has admitted to the charges, saying, “It is true and certain that I committed the theft. I am truly sorry to the victim. I have also caused trouble for the organization.”

Ishikawa joined the force in 2020. At the time of the incident, the suspect, who was off duty, was a member of the Community Affairs Division.

Ishikawa was not acquainted with the girl. The incident came to light during the investigation into a tosatsu voyeurism case that took place at the end of June.

“It is regrettable that one of our officers committed this crime, and we would like to apologize to the victim and all those involved,” said Takahara Kiyohisa, the chief of the Kashiwa Police Station. “We will thoroughly instruct and educate our officers to prevent this from happening again.”