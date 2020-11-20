Vietnamese woman suspected of abandoning bodies of twin newborns

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old Vietnamese woman for allegedly abandoning the bodies of her twin newborn boys, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 20).

According to the Ashikita Police Station, the suspect is Le Thi Thuy Linh, a technical intern living in Ashikita.

After giving birth to the boys at her company’s dormitory earlier this month, she allegedly placed the bodies inside a cardboard box.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Thursday, Le admitted to the allegations.

On Monday, Le arrived at a hospital in Yatsushiro City with the bodies in the box. An umbilical cord was attached to at least one of both bodies, which were wrapped in cloth.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a staff member at the hospital. An investigation into the cause of death of the boys is underway.

In September 2018, Le arrived in Japan to work at the company, which is in the agriculture industry.